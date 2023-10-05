Driver miraculously unhurt after 4WD plunges down Batu Niah ravine

MIRI (Oct 5): The driver of a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle miraculously escaped unhurt after crashing down a five-metre-deep ravine near Kampung Bukit Bom, Batu Niah yesterday.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Binjai said they received a distress call on the incident at 5.02pm.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of seven personnel rushed to the scene.

“When they reached there, they found a four-wheel-drive inside the ravine,” he said.

After checking the vehicle, Rary said firefighters discovered there were no victims inside.

It was later learnt that the driver had somehow managed to escape from the vehicle on his own.