FAME, ACEA ink deals with China groups to advance tech, e-commerce sectors

KUCHING (Oct 5): FAME International Group is collaborating with Sinointell Future (Chongqing) Technology, marking a significant leap towards international cooperation and innovation.

The signing ceremony for the collaboration took place at Executive College here yesterday, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang.

Through their collaboration, FAME International and Sinointell Future aspire to set new industry standards in cross-border industrial technology exchange with cooperation in e-commerce and education.

FAME International is a diversified group with a business portfolio in audit, tax and consultancy, education and training, green tech research and bio-health business and is now renowned for its excellent innovation and sustainability in mobile technology and smart parking solutions.

Sinointell Future (Chongqing) Technology, which was established in 2017, focuses on the development of companies in power, equipment, quantum application and emerging technology.

The ceremony yesterday also witnessed a second signing between Asean-China Entrepreneurs Association (ACEA) with Chongqing Sinosin Private Fund Management Company (FMC) and Hangzhou Quanyiyun Network Technology, for the setting-up of the ACEA liaison office in Hangzhou, China.

Chongqing Sinosin Private FMC is operated by the Chongqing government for qualified overseas investment and is a regulated gateway for China to access global markets.

It targets US$200 million in overseas investments in the next two years.

Meanwhile, Hangzhou Quanyiyun Network Technology manages and develops TikTok’s global live streaming and internet celebrity business, and rolls out trainings to partnering nations as well as provides e-commerce, logistic and warehousing solutions.

ACEA is an association with a platform to connect entrepreneurs across Asean and China taking advantage of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative to create business opportunities.

FAME International CEO Eddie Wee in his welcoming remarks said Sinointell Future has wide experience in live streaming e-commerce skills on Douyin or TikTok.

“They have a very rich network and resources in the area. Both parties will synergise and work together with enterprising Malaysian young men and women to start out in the live streaming e-commerce industry on TikTok.

“We hope young men and women master the skills, and not only sell products and services to the Malaysian market but to export to other countries,” he said.

For FAME International College, Wee said they will have in-depth cooperation in cross-border education between China and Malaysia.

“Both parties will work closely to provide trainings in the following areas — TikTok, live streaming e-commerce, Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) training programme, and student exchange programme,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiang in his speech said the two signings brought together corporations from China and Sarawak in the sharing of technology which would serve as a catalyst for the state’s digital economy under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“The collaborations today are another milestone for the digital economy achievement in Sarawak,” he said.

Among those present yesterday were Sinointell Future honorary board chairman and Chongqing Sinosin Private FMC CEO Chen Yongjian; Sinointell Future general manager Liu Dong; Chongqing Sinosin Private FMC vice president Luo Zhen; Hangzhou Quanyiyun Network Technology general manager Zhang Bin; and ACEA vice president Michael Liong.