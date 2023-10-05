Julaihi: Using advanced surveillance systems to combat vandalism

KUCHING (Oct 5): As utility companies grapple with the daunting task of protecting their vital assets, advanced surveillance systems are proving to be a game changer in the relentless fight against vandalism.

According to Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi, vandalism, a persistent menace, has long haunted critical infrastructure development.

However, he noted that vandalism has now faced its fiercest adversary yet – cutting edge technologies.

“Vandalism is one of the challenges faced by our utilities.

“However, the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies such as substation smart surveillance systems, advanced monitoring technologies, including video surveillance, and sensor networks to set up critical infrastructure has shown substantial results with a significant reduction in effect and vandalism cases.

“There is a significant outcome when vandalism cases reduce significantly after the installations. This is a testament to the power of technology to safeguard our critical infrastructure.”

Julaihi said this during his special address at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Elaborating, Julaihi said vandalism, a challenge that refuses to fade, demands an unwavering commitment to finding new ways to combat it.

“Yes, we have innovation and technology that can be utilised to reduce or minimise the impact of vandalism. But those involved in vandalism are as smart as we are and some might even be smarter.

“They are also adopting and keeping abreast with the latest technology and innovation. Then they want to outdo the technology that we are using to reduce or minimise their activities of vandalism,” he said.

In the battle against vandalism, Junaidi also called upon innovators and technologists to rise to the challenge.

“So this is another challenge that we are facing right now. So hopefully, we are able to minimise even though I know very well that we cannot totally eliminate vandalism in the near future.

“The only thing we can do is how best we could minimise the rate of impact of vandalism and stop them from utilising the global technology and innovation in vandalism activities.

“I think that’s a great challenge to innovators and technologists. Probably, you can think of what are the best technologies that we can use in the near future,” he added.