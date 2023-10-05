KTS-STIHL charity car wash at Sibu Town Square Phase 2 on Oct 7-8

SIBU (Oct 5): Owners of coupons for the KTS-STIHL charity car wash project are reminded to bring their cars for the car wash on Oct 7 and 8 at Sibu Town Square Phase 2.

The car wash is from 8am to 4pm and the wash only covers the exterior part of the cars, limited to multipurpose vehicles (MPV) and saloons only.

Those who bought the car wash coupons are also entitled to lucky draws.

The names of the winners will be announced after the culmination of the project this month.

KTS deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said a total of 5,000 car wash coupons were distributed to five Chinese independent secondary schools here and one in Sarikei.

SM Catholic High was allocated 1,500 coupons, SM Wong Nai Siong (600), Citizen Middle School (600), SM Guong Ming (600) and Sarikei’s Ming Lik (200).

He said they were part of the total 20,000 coupons that were distributed to 23 Chinese independent secondary schools in Sabah and Sarawak for sale to the public.

Lau said the project is to mark KTS/STIHL 55th anniversary partnership for East Malaysia.

He said it is also part of their corporate social responsibilities and they were grateful to all their customers for their staunchest support for so many years that allowed them to have the capabilities to carry out this kind of charity works.

The project is only conducted in Sarawak and Sabah because STIHL agency covers East Malaysia only.

The schools will also sell the coupons at RM50 each.

Lau said they aimed to raise RM1 million through the sale of coupons, which KTS will match to make it RM2 million in total.

The car wash project started in Bintulu and its final stop is in Kuching on Oct 21 and 22.