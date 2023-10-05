Len: Unesco convention to decide nomination for Niah National Park to be World Heritage site

MIRI (Oct 5): Malaysia’s nomination for Niah National Park to be inscribed as a World Heritage site will be decided by a Unesco convention which will take place in India next year, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

He said assessment reports on the matter will be presented at the convention scheduled for July 2024 which is expected to be attended by 21 members of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

“This time, they (Unesco) had selected Icomos (International Council on Monuments and Sites) Evaluation Mission member, Dr Rima Hooja, to carry out the assessment for Niah National Park to be inscribed as a World Heritage site,” he said.

Len Talif told reporters this after attending the closing of a five-day Icomos Assessment Programme for Niah National Park to be inscribed as a World Heritage site, which was held at Pullman Hotel here yesterday.

He disclosed that the assessment report will be submitted by the assessor to the World Heritage Committee for its review and decision on the status of the site.

Follow-up meetings on the matter will be held in Paris in November, followed by another one in February, before they are finalised and presented in the Unesco convention in July 2024.

“That is why this five-day assessment period is a vital point for us in Malaysia, particularly Sarawak.

“The assessment has been made and we received many comments from it. So, we will take follow-up actions so that Niah National Park becomes a Unesco World Heritage site by July next year,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the assessment highlighted the importance and value of Niah National Park as a unique and outstanding site that contains remarkable evidence of human history, culture and civilisation.

The caves at the park are home to the oldest human remains in Southeast Asia, dating back to 60,000 years ago. The caves also feature stunning rock paintings, burial sites and traces of ancient trade and industry while at the same time protecting a pristine rainforest ecosystem that hosts many rare and endemic species of plants and animals.

Apart from that, the assessment also identified the challenges and opportunities for the site, such as tourism development and community involvement. The assessor provided recommendations and suggestions for improving the conservation, management and protection of the site, as well as enhancing its interpretation, presentation and education.

Currently, Malaysia has four World Heritage sites, and if Niah National Park is inscribed, it will be the 5th World Heritage site and Sarawak’s 2nd World Heritage site.

Also present at the closing ceremony of the Icomos Assessment Programme for Niah National Park was Sarawak Forestry Corporation chief executive officer, Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.