Matta travel fair 2023 this weekend at AEON Mall Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 5): The 18th Sarawak Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Travel Fair 2023 will take place from Oct 7-8 at AEON Mall Kuching.

Matta Sarawak Chapter honorary secretary Dayang Azizah Abang Zaidan said the fair will be open from 10am to 9pm.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is the official airline partner for the event.

“Matta Fair visitors will have the opportunity to buy from a wide variety of value for money domestic and international holiday packages from a wide range of experienced licensed tour operators and also MAG tickets through its appointed agents,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

The airlines under the MAG group, namely Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings, will be working closely with participating agents in providing appealing deals and promotions to visitors at the travel fair.

There will be discounts of up to 47 per cent on ticket price for international flights, and up to 40 per cent on domestic flights. New flight routes to India and Indonesia will also be introduced.

To enhance visitor experience at the fair, Dayang Azizah said MAG will be giving away five sets of pairing return tickets to any MASwings destination on ART services for their Buyers’ Contest activity.

Other sponsors for the event include Hilton Hotel, Grand Margherita Hotel, Damai Beach Resort, Sematan Palm Beach Resort, Meritin Hotel, Sarawak Cultural Village and Royal Kuching Cruise.

“Matta trusts such collaboration and support from MAG together with members of the hospitality industry to be a strong crowd puller to further boost and revive international and domestic tourism, and contribute to the overall tourism growth,” she said.

The opening ceremony for the fair will be held on Oct 7, to be officiated by Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Among those present yesterday were Matta Sarawak deputy chairman Mok Venia, committee member Jennifer Chai and MAG East Malaysia sales manager Mohammed Firdaus Mohamed Zaidi.

For more information about the fair, contact Matta Sarawak Chapter secretariat on 082-555853 (Azlina).