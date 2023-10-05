Ministry investigating claim of rice cartel

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is investigating the alleged existence of a rice cartel in the country.

Its acting minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, has instructed the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) and the Enforcement Division of his ministry to contact the head of the Umno Youth, Dr Muhammad Akmal Salleh, who claimed the existence of the rice cartel.

He said they were instructed to obtain information and any evidence to help further investigate the allegation.

Armizan said his ministry paid serious attention to any complaints just like the ministry did previously on the allegations on cartels in the chicken feed supply industry ecosystem.

“KPDN’s (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost Of Living Affairs) role and responsibility is in the enforcement of certain elements related to the Consumer Protection Act and the Trade Information Act.

“However, if there are allegations made regarding rice cartel, the KPDN can carry out an investigation through MyCC, which has the authority to investigate cartels under the Competition Act 2010,” he told reporters after closing the Science and Technology Week for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (STDR3) and Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Using ICT Technology at Kem Wawasan in Kundasang on Thursday.

On Oct 2, Muhammad Akmal reportedly claimed the existence of a rice cartel that uses a modus operandi to sell local rice as broken rice, because it can be sold at non-control prices.

On the STDR3 program, Armizan who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Tasks), said it was held from Oct 3 to 6 with the aim of applying science and technology in disaster risk reduction and strengthening community resilience.

“A programme like this is an important step in the government’s efforts to introduce, increase understanding and apply the role of science and technology in minimising disaster risk and increasing community resilience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Akmal urged the government to reconsider the penalties imposed on any party or cartel that abuses the subsidies provided to the people by manipulating the rice supply in the country.

He said stricter punishments such as whipping or imprisonment should be imposed against such irresponsible parties to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If we look at the current maximum penalty, it is only in the form of fines, and the offenders can still afford to pay the fine even if it is up to RM100,000.

“Imposing a heavier penalty is not just about punishment but more about sending a warning to them so that no one abuses the subsidy while the people are struggling to obtain rice supplies,” he told reporters in Alor Setar on Thursday.