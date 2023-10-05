Ministry to integrate Geographic Information System mapping for Sarawak’s water supply authorities

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication is working on the integration of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping across all water supply authorities in the state.

Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the ambitious initiative aimed to create a unified water supply GIS map.

Currently, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department, Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, and Laku Management Sdn Bhd operate their own GIS systems.

“Additionally, we have plans to venture into 3D utility mapping in the future, allowing for visualisation of pipeline depths beneath the ground.

“Having this extensive mapping available would prove immensely beneficial for both water supply development planning and operational activities,” he said during his special address at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Julaihi said Sarawak is proactively exploring innovative strategies to evolve into a data-centric water supply service.

“Our plan involves deploying fully automated water treatment plants, leveraging Scada (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems and IoT (Internet-of-Things) technology.

“This setup will empower the system to human intervention for plant management,” he said.

Julaihi shared that one of the primary challenges identified by the ministry is the issue of high non-revenue water (NRW), particularly in rural areas, owing to poor detection.

In some areas, low water pressure and high turbidity are common, and the cost of reading meters can exceed the consumer’s water bill, he said.

He emphasised the role of smart technologies in addressing these challenges.

“Under my ministry, the four water supply authorities are working together in addressing those challenges through the digitalisation of water supply,” he said.

Digitalising the water supply system aligns with the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Water Grid strategy, which categorises digitalisation into production, distribution, retail, customer service, and a command centre, he said.

“The digitalisation of water production incorporates the monitoring of water intake or sources, the water treatment plant processes, and the oversight of water quality.

“This is achieved through the application of technologies like Scada and telemetry, which allow for remote monitoring and control of production by gathering data from the plant and water sources such as intakes and dams,” he explained.

Julaihi added the digitalisation of water distribution involves optimising GIS mapping, installing data-collecting devices, and utilising technologies like flowmeters and sensors.

He pointed out these measures play a crucial role in efficiently overseeing distribution and detecting water leakages promptly.

WCIT | IDECS 2023 continues at BCCK until tomorrow (Oct 6).

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.