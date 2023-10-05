MMEA detains local fishing vessels in Bintulu, seizes 1,500kg fish

BINTULU (Oct 5): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two local fishing vessels for allegedly fishing beyond their permitted zone.

MMEA Bintulu director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the agency also seized around 1,500kg of fish from the vessels.

He said the vessels were intercepted approximately six nautical miles from Tanjung Payung, Bintulu at 6.17am on Tuesday.

He said the first vessel had four crew members, including the skipper, aged between 23 and 64.

Two of the crew members were Indonesian.

The second vessel’s crew members consisted of four Indonesians and one local, along with the skipper.

They were aged between 20 and 53.

“The two vessels involved were detained on suspicion of having committed an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985.

“All the Indonesian crew members were arrested for failing to present valid identification documents during the inspection and they were taken to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre jetty for further action,” Mohd Khairol said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

MMEA called on the public to report any suspicious activities or accidents at sea directly to the MERS 999 hotline or the MMEA Bintulu operations centre by calling 086-314 254.

Alternatively, call the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544.