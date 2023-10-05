MyKid card delayed, not abolished – NRD

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The National Registration Department (NRD) has not abolished the issuance of MyKid card.

Its Sabah director, Ervinah Kebahi @ Syarafina Ibrahim, said the identification document for children below 12 years old is being delayed to a certain period.

She assured parents can use the birth certificate for the daily affairs of their children.

“The use of MyKid is not mandatory because children already have a birth certificate which is a valid identification document and can be used for any business and not necessary must have MyKid,” she said during the National Registration Department’s Meet the Customers Day at the Federal Government Administration Complex on Thursday.

NRD has said that it was not abolishing the MyKid but delaying in issuing the card due to the recent global chip supply issue.

The NRD advised parents to continue using their children’s birth certificates for any business requiring their identity to be verified.

The chip-based MyKid is a supporting document for a birth certificate. Its feature is similar to MyKad without the photograph and fingerprint.

Commenting on the program, Ervinah said the event is in conjunction with NRD’s 75th Diamond Jubilee with the theme “Perkhidmatan Berkualiti Memacu Rakyat Beridentiti”.

As the agency that is responsible for the registration of residents’ identity documents, NRD is always committed to ensuring the best quality service delivery so that the identity of residents will be protected and managed with integrity and efficiency.

Ervinah added that the Sabah NRD had planned several field trips throughout the month of October both in the city and rural areas to receive feedback from the community.

Among the programs that will be implemented is the ‘Jelajah Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (MEKAR) at several areas such as tamu, markets, shopping centers, and higher education institutions and schools.