Padawan cops condemn Facebook post on use of firearms in connection with ongoing court case

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Padawan district police have condemned a recent posting in a Facebook page questioning the use of firearms to scare people, regarding an ongoing court case.

The post had questioned whether pointing firearms to scare people can be considered a crime.

The post had garnered 100 comments and six shares since it was up on Facebook on Oct 4.

“By sharing a posting without verifying its information, it could cause panic and confusion among the public,” said Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

He also reminded the public to not speculate on the case which in fact took place on the night of Aug 25 at Jalan Stephen Yong, Batu Kawa.

The incident involved a thief who wanted to steal metal at a premises and was successfully apprehended by the members of the public and a security guard.

He added that the suspect has been charged at the Kuching Court under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possession of an offensive weapon on Sept 1.