PBK names Stevenson Joseph Sumbang as its Jepak by-election candidate

BINTULU (Oct 5): Parti Bumi Kenyalang has named Stevenson Joseph Sumbang as its candidate for the upcoming Jepak by-election.

The party is the first to announce its candidate for the by-election on Nov 4.

In revealing the candidate on Facebook today, PBK president Voon Lee Shan said he hoped that Stevenson, who is an Iban from Jepak, will have the people’s support.

“I hope that all the people of Sarawak will continue to unite and support the PBK candidate in the N67 Jepak.

“My view is that this is the only way that makes sense for us to overthrow GPS-remember, divided we still lose,” he wrote.

The Jepak by-election is expected to see multi-cornered fights between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), PBK, Parti Sedar Rakyat (Sedar) and independents.

In the 2021 state election in the Bumiputera majority constituency, Stevenson contested under the PBK ticket for the first time and was defeated by the Jepak incumbent the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

The PBB veteran won with a majority of 4,243 votes after obtaining 6,277 votes in a four-cornered fight. Raba’ah Tudin of Parti Sarawak Bersatu polled 2,034 votes followed by Stevenson with 587 votes and independent Tuah Kazan with 141 votes.

The Jepak state seat has a total of 22,804 electors.

The seat is vacant following the demise of incumbent Talib on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, was a six-term Jepak assemblyman since 1996. Jepak is one of the state seats under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency.