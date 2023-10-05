Penguang: Completion of Baram bridge means less traffic congestion during next regatta

MIRI (Oct 5): Visitors to the next edition of Baram Regatta can expect smoother traffic flow as the Baram bridge would be built by then, said Marudi assemblyman Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

Penguang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Local Government and Housing, said this was among the issues faced during the recently concluded biennial event.

“The three main issues were insufficient vehicle parking spaces, accommodation, and congestion at the ferry crossing – all of which were inevitable.

“But congestion at the ferry point will no longer be an issue by the next Baram Regatta as the completion of the Baram bridge by then will ease the commute of visitors to Marudi,” he told The Borneo Post.

However, he anticipated there would still be insufficient accommodation for major events in Marudi even with the completion of the proposed 300-room hotel at the site of the old government rest house.

Meanwhile, Penguang said a post-mortem would be conducted to identify any shortcomings in this year’s Baram Regatta, followed by proposed improvements to be made for the next edition.

He also thanked the local community, schools and associations for helping make this year’s event a success.