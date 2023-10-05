Premier calls on Unimas to lead research, development of biomass from sago trees

KUCHING (Oct 5): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called upon Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) to be at the forefront in research and development of biomass from sago palm trees.

He said findings and research in biodiversity at the university is essential as it helps to provide the prospects of harnessing biodiversity-derived material into energy.

As a nation’s energy powerhub, he said Sarawak is poised to see rapid development in the biomass energy sector given the abundance of biodiversity resources.

“Perhaps that is a technology to multiply the growth of sago and use sago waste to energy and I hope that Unimas will be in the forefront of this research

“Because I was talking to the sago experts and they are now looking into the production of methane from Sago. And number two, Sago, as you know, is a wild plant that doesn’t need to be planted because they can grow on their own,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking during the launch of the 1st Natural Science and Technology Conference (NaSTeC) 2023 organised by Unimas today.

Elaborating further, he said that efforts in conducting biodiversity research works in the state have grown tremendously, adding that the conference today was a good example.

He also noted that research works often only look at the production of biomaterials material, such as wood, crop residues, agricultural and forestry wastes, and animal manufacture, not on how to diversify the source into other forms of energy, especially the use of data and technology.

With technology applications today, Abang Johari said finding ways on how to fast track the development of biomass need to be given extra attention by the experts today.

“When we talk about biodiversity you have two things, first, the properties of the plant and secondly, analyse the properties of the plants, by making use of the subproducts of the plants to be used for another product.

“This can be undertaken by this technology and out of that we can make use of this product of the plant to produce you and for us to develop our biodiversity.

“It is essential therefore, for scientists, people like you who are in that realm of scientific research to recommend what should be done from the findings of your research,” he said.

He pointed out that to support any research and diversity in various fields today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help to identify the various data that will enable researchers to find new products.

“With that kind of ecosystem we must have a long term strategy using our comparative strength in our resource particularly biodiversity and embracing the latest technology available,” he said, adding that research on how to speed up the growth of the sago palm trees could encourage more participation in the sector.

“We are in dire need to enrich our degraded forests. If you can produce three for three years that can be harvested.

“If they can grow within just three years, this means it can become a resource for our renewable energy through the process of biomass then you produce what we call wood pallets.

“It can replace our reliance on coal and also as a substitute to nuclear energy. This is one of the enablers to generate power,” he said.

Reiterating his hope to position Sarawak as a biomass energyhub, Abang Johari believes that Unimas’s effort in promoting high-quality research and development of the biomass energy industry will enable more support for biomass projects.

“Sarawak has an advantage because it has enough rainfall, enough sunlight and that is the ecosystem that I think where researchers scientists can explore more, by using the latest technology to produce new products that will enable them to cool down the climate.

“Since we have the ecosystem to generate three fast growing trees with new scientific models, therefore, we have the work out to mitigate carbon emissions and to use renewable energy as a source of power.

“As far as the state government is concerned, we are going towards that, which is, number one, our economy must be a green economy. It must be very sensitive to our environment.

“Therefore, I would like to commend your effort on this biodiversity conference and hope we can also look into the various aspects of our biodiversity resource including sago,” he said.