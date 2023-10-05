Premier: Sarawak to continue improving status of state civil servants

KUCHING (Oct 5): Sarawak will continue to intensify its effort to improve the status of its state civil servants, especially in terms of emoluments and remuneration, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he is confident with the effort due to the significant increase in state’s revenue, where Sarawak’s income has surged by half since 2019, increasing from an annual average of RM4 billion to 5 billion, to RM12 billion in 2022.

“The Sarawak government – we take serious efforts to raise the status and dignity of the state’s public service to be on par with the standards of developed countries, especially in terms of emoluments and remuneration systems and other benefits,” he said.

His speech was read by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department, Datuk Gerawat Gala during the launch of the Program Malaysia Madani Negeri Sarawak at the Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here today.

Abang Johari said compensating civil servants with a comparative salary rate is crucial as it will not only improve their well-being and productivity, but also their integrity.

Citing a series of political coups that led to the change of three Prime Ministers in three years, he reminded that the civil service ability to function despite the power vacuum reflects high commitment of the public civil service in carrying out their responsibility for the country.

‘‘We have had three Prime Ministers in three years, and the country is in a state of instability, but its administrative system continues to function because the public service continues to function well.

“It cannot be denied that the public service, as stated in Article 132 of the Federal Constitution, is the most important part of the country’s administrative system.

“I would like to state that this should not prevent the Sarawak government under GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) to upgrade the system in terms of its compensation to the civil servants if there is room to do so.

“We can see recently how the country continues to be able to move and serve the people despite the change in leadership.

“This is because the country has a neutral public administration in carrying out responsibility and trust,” he said.