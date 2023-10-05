Roadblock set up, 100 cops on duty as man charged with attempted murder goes to Sibu court

SIBU (Oct 5): Some 100 cops were seen around the Sibu Court Complex here this morning, including at a roadblock at Jalan Kampung Datu, as a man charged with attempted murder made an appearance.

Some police personnel were also seen testing a drone at the court compound.

Jonwin Umpi, 57, who has been charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, is believed to have caused a riot at the Kanowit District Office on Sept 13.

Today, he was only at the courthouse for around five minutes to sign documents for the extension of his bail.

Under Section 307, Jonwin, who is represented by counsel Alpha Veronica, could face an imprisonment term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to a fine, and if hurt is caused to any person shall be liable to a maximum 20 years’ imprisonment term upon conviction.

According to the charge, he allegedly attempted to murder a 25-year-old man by hitting him with a pick-up truck on Aug 23 at 4.30pm at a restaurant in Machan.

The court has set Dec 5 for further mention of the case.

Deputy police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat, who was at the Sibu Court Complex today, said the situation was under control.

He thanked everyone for the cooperation given to the police.