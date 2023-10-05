Sabah Air Aviation earns accolades for F1 task

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Sabah Air Aviation Sdn Bhd (SAASB) scored a major international success after completing a challenging helicopter technical service mission in facilitating the live telecast broadcast of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix last month.

The achievement was made possible after the Sabah government-linked company received the approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to operate in the country, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion.

The mission undertaken by SAASB during the Singapore GP F1 race was dubbed the “most technically complicated helicopter tasking” in the F1 race world calendar. The complexities of operating in a high-stakes, high-pressure environment like an F1 race required meticulous planning, flawless execution, and an unwavering commitment to safety, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Formula 1 Singapore GP race is renowned not only for its exhilarating on-track action but also for its complex logistics and technical demands.

This year, SAASB was entrusted with a mission of utmost importance: to provide helicopter technical services that would facilitate the live telecast broadcast of the race for the UK F1 management team. It was a task that would push the boundaries of aviation expertise and precision.

SAASB’s team’s ability to adapt to the demanding conditions of the F1 race, coupled with their exceptional professionalism, earned them accolades from the very heart of the motorsport world, particularly from the UK F1 management team who was responsible for the live telecast broadcast.

The company’s successful mission was due to the unwavering determination of its marketing team led by Sanny Ho.

“This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in aviation services. We are honored to have played a part in the success of this globally celebrated event,” he said.

The company also commended its pilots whose experience and understanding on the importance of safety and precision ensure that the mission was safe and successful.

But the success of this mission was not solely in the hands of the pilots. Adrian, Siti Syamimi, Kenny and Peter from the engineering team, and Effendy, Captain Francis, Captain Amirul from the flight operations team, Md Yuzreen From QA and Timothy from CAMO played pivotal roles in ensuring the seamless execution of this operation. Their expertise and dedication to their respective roles ensured that the technical aspects of the mission were carried out with precision and efficiency, the statement added.

Meanwhile, SAASB chairman Kenny Chua said the company’s successful mission at the Singapore Formula 1 GP has not only showcased its expertise but also marked a significant milestone in its expansion plans.

The CAAS approval to operate in Singapore opens new doors for SAASB and further solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the aviation industry, he said.

“Now the world motorsport industry knows who we are and what we’re capable of. It makes us feel proud to be Sabahans,” he added.