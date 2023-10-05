Sabah school’s flood alert system wins Shell contest

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): SMK Pekan Telipok’s all-girls team, W.O.W. (Women of Wisdom), emerged state champion of Shell NXplorers Sabah, Shell’s STEM related competition which challenges school students to work in teams to design and develop solutions to real-world problems within the nexus of food-water-energy.

Team XO_Leiune from SM All Saints was announced first runner-up in this state challenge.

Both these schools will represent Sabah at the national Shell NXplorers Malaysia challenge in Kuala Lumpur on November 8.

Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd general manager Wong Kim Mun said it is truly inspiring to see the passion the students have in being creative and ideating solutions for a better future.

“Shell’s aim is to nurture our Sabahan talent towards developing the complex and creative thinking needed to bridge the skills gap that our future requires as they are our future leaders who can lead the world towards a cleaner and more sustainable path,” he said.

Team W.O.W. comprising Iman Batrisyia Syarimin, Siti Nureen Naziha Ismail and Aimi Farisha Roslin had emerged victorious through The Alluvione, their invention which stands as a pivotal flood alert system designed to inform communities residing in flood-prone regions and rising water levels in nearby rivers.

This advanced sensor unit comprises several essential components, including an Ultrasonic sensor, LED light, a siren speaker, and a dedicated mobile application. Its functionality is driven by an intelligent mechanism that ensures real-time monitoring of water levels in the river. This data is effortlessly accessible through the accompanying mobile app, facilitated by a robust Wi-Fi network.

The sensor operates seamlessly, automatically gauging the water levels in the river and relaying this crucial information to the connected mobile applications.

Through this innovative setup, communities can stay informed about the evolving river conditions, empowering them to take timely and appropriate actions in response to the changing water levels.

By utilising state-of-the-art technology, the Alluvione not only enhances public safety but also exemplifies the potential of smart solutions in addressing natural disasters and safeguarding vulnerable regions from the impacts of flooding.

“We are ecstatic to be awarded state champions and would like to extend our appreciation to Shell for providing us this amazing avenue to learn on the integration of thinking, problem solving, planning and most importantly, coming together as a team and thinking out of the box to help address sustainability related issues that the world is facing today. We are eager to be a part of the national challenge and hope to make our state proud.

“We are really shocked as we did not expect to win, and we had almost given up while working on the project. We would also like to thank our teachers, parents, family, and mentor Jonathan for their unending support throughout the project. Our invention was inspired by last year’s state finalists who also had a flood mitigation project, and we improvised on it. The next step would be improving the sensor to make it more advanced,” shared members of Team W.O.W as they stood tall together after their win.

Their teachers, Sylvester Liaw and Anthony Galban, also expressed their shock at the win as it is a first in the school’s history.

Last year SMK Pekan Telipok had also participated in the competition but did not win.

“So we are really proud of our students as in the three months they were working on the project, there were times that they had wanted to give up due to various issues such as coding problems. However, with encouragement from fellow teachers and their parents, they were able to regain the confidence to complete the project. We hope that we can advance this project so we can emerge victorious at the national level and further make Sabah proud,” they said.

The first runner-up, Team XO_Leiune from SM All Saints comprise Nathylee Faye Jaikol Udar, Addent Aylwin Tan and Nichelle Essabelle James. Their invention, The EcoSwitch, is an innovative light management system that is specifically engineered to address electricity wastage in real time. It operates by detecting human presence, ensuring that lights are only active when necessary.

This smart mechanism utilises cutting-edge technology to sense human occupancy

within a room, thereby minimising unnecessary electricity consumption. By seamlessly integrating this real-time presence detection feature, the EcoSwitch contributes significantly to energy conservation efforts, promoting a more sustainable approach to lighting usage.

Additionally, the most innovative award went to team The Trois from SM St Michael for their invention BekAch, which is ingeniously designed to harness water efficiently from air conditioning units.

Initially, the collected water is directed to both a harvester and a storage tank, meticulously controlled by ultrasonic sensors and water level sensors. These sensors are attached to their taps, ensuring precise management of the water flow. Subsequently, in the storage tank, the collected AC water is carefully mixed with eco enzymes at the appropriate ratio. This blend is then transferred to a monitoring tank, where its pH level is closely monitored using a pH meter and a dedicated mobile application.

Once it reaches the optimal pH scale, it is ready to be pumped into hydroponic units. These hydroponic systems are designed with clear roofing, allowing natural light to filter through, supplemented by LED lights powered by solar panels. This combination of technology and sustainable practices ensures that the hydroponic setups operate efficiently, promoting eco- friendly cultivation methods while maximising the use of collected water resources.

Nine schools competed in Shell NXplorers Sabah. They were SMK Badin, SMK St Joseph, SM St Michael, SM La Salle, SM Sung Siew, SMK Pekan Telipok, SMK St John (M), SMK Bandaraya KK and SM All Saints.

With support from the Ministry of Education, Shell NXplorers Malaysia worked with over 1,000 secondary school students from 25 schools across Malaysia. These students were given the opportunity to gain hands-on STEM learning, with a focus on technology.

In Sabah this year, 81 teams consisting of over 260 students participated in the programme, while a peer-to-peer coaching was also implemented to share the knowledge with the larger student community of about 12,000 students from all participating schools in Sabah.

Shell NXplorers is a global education initiative that empowers young people to address complex challenges faced by the world today and become agents of change by providing them with the tools, methodologies and skills needed to tackle real-world problems, through collaboration, innovation and interdisciplinary approaches.