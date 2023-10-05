Semi-trailer truck catches fire at Miri-Marudi junction

MIRI (Oct 5): A semi-trailer truck was partially damaged when it caught fire at the Miri-Marudi junction last night.

In a statement today, the Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call on the incident at 11.08pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of eight personnel from Bomba Lopeng was immediately deployed to the scene located some 24km from the station.

“When the team arrived at 11.34pm, the operation commander reported that there was indeed a fire involving the front side of the semi-trailer,” said the statement.

The firefighters managed to control the fire and stop it from spreading to the entire vehicle.

“The team managed to put out the fire at 12am. The trailer was about 60 per cent damaged in the fire,” added the statement.