Senior fellow: Sarawak a promising testbed for AI

KUCHING (Oct 5): As the world grapples with the dual nature of artificial intelligence (AI), Sarawak is emerging as a promising testbed for addressing the intricate challenges posed by this technology.

Senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s Technology and International Affairs Program, Michael R Nelson underscored Sarawak’s potential to lead and collaborate on solutions that navigate the complex landscape of AI.

According to Nelson, Sarawak, known for its vibrant digital ecosystem and forward-thinking leadership, has been gaining recognition as a hub for innovation and technology adoption.

The state’s commitment to digital transformation has positioned it as an ideal setting to tackle the multifaceted issues associated with AI, he added.

“Sarawak is in a unique position to lead and collaborate on solutions to these challenges. It understands the power of digital transformation and has the potential to shape the future,” Nelson said in his address at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

In his address titled ‘The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity’, Nelson emphasised the dual nature of AI, acknowledging both its immense potential and its potential drawbacks, including information manipulation, cybercrime, and disinformation.

While concerns about sensationalised scenarios like ‘Skynet’ – a fictional AI from the film Terminator – or a technological singularity have captured headlines, the expert urged a shift in focus toward practical issues.

“We don’t need to worry about Skynet or AI robots taking control of our nuclear weapons. Instead, we must pay more attention to how these technologies and cyberattacks might influence the data we all rely on,” said Nelson.

He went on to offer practical recommendations, including reading influential works like ‘Atlas of AI’ by Kate Crawford and staying informed about developments at institutions like Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI.

His address also emphasised the importance of addressing pressing issues like privacy, security, data policy, and digital identity.

“We need to focus on the hard issues, whether we’re talking about AI or any other technology.

“This includes addressing concerns related to privacy, security, data policy, and digital identity,” he said.