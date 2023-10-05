S’wak Education Dept inks MoU with two companies to strengthen state’s STEM education initiatives

KUCHING (Oct 5): MYNIC Berhad, The Learning Curve (TLC) and the State Education Department today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a significant move to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives in education.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching and was witnessed by Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Isa.

Representing MYNIC was its chief executive officer Datuk Ts Hasnul Fadhly, while TLC and State Education Department were respectively represented by founder Kenneth Chai, and deputy director Dr Raymond Maurice Stephan Bujang.

“TLC will equip 50 schools with the necessary infrastructure, training and incentives to effectively utilise digital gateways. We will teach them how to create websites first, and we have modules in place to guide them so they can transition to a paperless school environment.

“For example, stationery can be purchased by parents through the digital gateway, as opposed to the current practice where students need to buy them from the school co-op. In reality, this can be done online and delivered to the classrooms, and that’s what we are trying to implement now,” Chai told a press conference after the MoU exchange.

Chai further expressed his readiness to expand this initiative nationwide if successful. As a starting point, the initiative will be implemented in 50 schools in Sarawak, covering three districts, namely Kuching, Padawan, and Serian.

Meanwhile, MYNIC, according to Hasnul, will play a pivotal role in providing EDU.my domain names to schools involved in this initiative.

He emphasised the importance of these domain names in ensuring the success and sustainability of school digitalisation efforts.

“As a parent, I firmly believe that this initiative will help parents, students, teachers and the entire school ecosystem.

“We will also explore how we can replicate this model in other states,” he added.

The primary objective of this MoU is to underscore the importance of digital advancement in educational institutions and emphasise cyber safety and digital gateway development.

By fostering a robust digital ecosystem, this initiative aims to facilitate a smooth transition of schools towards a fully digital platform for various aspects of school life, including event notifications, school activities and secure online fundraising transactions.