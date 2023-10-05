S’wak Multimedia Authority, Idemia ink deal to further state’s digital transformation

KUCHING (Oct 5): Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Idemia Malaysia as part of Sarawak’s digital transformation initiatives.

SMA general manager Dato Dr Anderson Tiong said the signing was a follow up from the Asia Pacific Cyber Security Conference held in May.

Idemia Malaysia Sdn Bhd sales vice president for the Asia Pacific region Gaurav Gupta said he was proud to be able to support the development of a digital economy in Sarawak through the MoU signing.

“We are proud to be given the opportunity to support the Sarawak government in its digital transformation initiatives, especially in the field of border security and road safety.

“The MoU marks the starting point in this digital transformation journey to know more the expertise and technologies offered by Idemia, as well as supporting the efforts of the state government,” he said.

Gaurav added that digital transformation plays an important role for Sarawak to leapfrog towards a prosperous future for its people.

The MoU also entails the development of a ‘solution architecture’ whereby Idemia will develop a relevant and contemporary digital system to meet the needs of the state.