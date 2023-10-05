S’wak Premier opens invitation to anyone with ideas on producing hydrogen cheaply

KUCHING (Oct 5): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is inviting anyone to Sarawak with ideas on how to produce hydrogen at a cheaper cost.

“As we are facing a world crisis on climate change, I hope we can find technology that will cool the world and mitigate the emission of carbon.

“If you have certain new ideas on how to produce hydrogen at cheaper costs, please come over to Sarawak and let us produce that hydrogen,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking at the World Congress on Innovation and Technology and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) 2023 Gala Dinner, held at the Pullman Hotel tonight.

He also welcomed research on biodiversity, particularly in the realm of life sciences.

“This research should be undertaken through the process of generative AI.

“Perhaps what the scientists can do is biological research on our rich biodiversity in terms of flora and fauna, and perhaps with their findings, we can conserve the world richest rainforest in Sarawak,” he added.

The event also witnessed eight out of 24 finalists receiving the Sarawak Digital Economy Awards 2023.

The special Premier’s Digital Award was also given to Neuon AI who received RM20,000, a trophy and a certificate.