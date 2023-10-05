Two Bruneians fined for abusing drugs in Miri

MIRI (Oct 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined two Bruneians RM1,800 in default two months’ imprisonment each for drug abuse.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy meted out the sentence on Lim Chze Wei and Yong Shan Yi after they pleaded guilty to the charges, which were read out separately.

Lim and Yong were charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Lim was found to have abused amphetamine, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), which are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office on June 18, 2023 at 8.35am.

Yong committed the same offence at 8.45am on June 18, 2023.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while both Lim and Yong were represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.