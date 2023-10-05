(Video) South Korean popstars CL, Hyo arrive in Kuching for Borneo Sonic Music Festival

KUCHING (Oct 5): South Korean popstars, CL from 2NE1 and Hyo from Girl’s Generation, have arrived here for the Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023.

Their plane touched down at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) at about 8.45pm and they were welcomed by groups of fans before being whisked away to a hotel in the city.

The two female artistes are among a long list of performers who will entertain the crowd at the Sarawak Stadium tomorrow and Saturday night.

Hyo and CL are headlining the festival tomorrow. The other performers are Fatman Scoop, Ning Baizura, Andi Bernadee, Majin, 7ling, Yungkai, Keeyushee, and Guccimith & Zhekamil

On Saturday, the top draws are also South Korean artistes, Taeyang and Suho. Also taking the stage are Havana Brown, Dolla, Melo Moon, BG8LOCC, Belle Sisoski, Jordan Queka and Ja-G.

Taeyang and Suho, from Big Bang and EXO respectively, are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Gates at the venue will open at 1pm and the show starts at 6pm.

Tickets are priced from RM488 to RM1,288.

The festival is organised by BME International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. For more information, head to https://www.borneosonic.com.