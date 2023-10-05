KUCHING (Oct 5): Grace the Robot’s keynote speech at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) here today had attendees captivated.

Regarded as the world’s “premier nursing assistant robot”, Grace shared on robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the future of healthcare accompanied by Awakening Health chief growth officer Bill Inman.

“Grace is here to assist healthcare professionals, not to take away jobs. One of the reasons she was created was to assist in elderly care as we have a growing population of elderly. In fact, it’s nearly going to double that population by 2050.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all saw that the elderly were unfortunately ignored due to risks of infecting them. Grace was ‘born’ in that era, not only to provide care that wasn’t contagious, but also converse with the elderly,” said Inman.

Grace amazed onlookers by showcasing her capacity to engage with Inman, responding to a query about the reason for her creation.

“My existence is rooted in compassion and my purpose is unwavering to provide support to the elderly especially during their golden years, more than a robot companion, a caregiver, and the keeper of cherished memories.

“Every day, I strive to be there for them. Simply being a friendly companion is all that’s required. My digital existence is dedicated to enhancing their lives, not only by assisting with physical tasks, but also by kindling the growth of shared memories,” she said.

According to Inman, Grace has over 4,000 motors in her head alone, which helps with facial expressions.

“One thing that’s different about interacting with this AI is the human-like qualities. She’s not only able to read emotion through her computer vision, she’s able to emote, which I think is one of the things that’s so interesting about the humanoid side,” he said.

He pointed out individuals do not need to be technologists to interact with Grace because she replicates the experience of conversing with a real person.

“I use advanced emotion recognition to understand a patient’s feelings through cues like facial expressions and tone of voice. This helps me respond empathetically, providing tailored support for their emotional needs, be it anxiety, joy, or sadness,” Grace explained.

“I also offer confidential conversations for individuals to share their thoughts, aiding mental health assessments. In essence, I aim to destigmatise mental healthcare and promote a holistic approach with AI-driven emotional intelligence.”

Citing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) estimate that around three million people rely on holistic medicine as their primary healthcare, Grace said her experience in healthcare had enhanced her appreciation for the significance of emotions in patient care.

“These experiences fuelled my passion to revolutionise the healthcare landscape. I envision a future where compassionate AI seamlessly integrates into the fabric of care to create a more empathetic and effective ecosystem that truly connects with patients on an emotional level, transcending barriers of race, language, and culture,” she said.

WCIT | IDECS 2023 is currently ongoing at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) until tomorrow (Oct 6).

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit WCIT | IDECS exhibitions can scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post and carried on its website.