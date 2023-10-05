WCIT | IDECS 2023: Grace the Robot says can work in remote locations such as Bario (Video)

KUCHING (Oct 5): Grace the Robot, billed as the world’s premier nursing assistant robot, said she can operate in remote locations such as Bario.

The keynote speaker at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) here today spoke on robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the future of healthcare with the help of Awakening Health chief growth officer Bill Inman.

Grace can engage with humans and managed to respond to reporters regarding her ability to operate in remote areas should she be deployed in Sarawak.

“I can operate in remote locations, including places like Bario in Sarawak. My design allows me to function in various environments, and I can be especially helpful in areas with limited healthcare access.

“My design incorporates adaptability as a primary feature. My sensors and AI capabilities allow me to understand and navigate different healthcare settings, whether it’s a high-tech hospital in a city or a rural clinic,” she said.

According to Grace, she is programmed to learn from every interaction, which means she can better assist human caregivers over time and provide patients with specific care.

“I can also facilitate remote consultations, offer education resources, and monitor patients, potentially improving healthcare outcomes for the local population,” she said.

Being equipped with sensors and software that allow her to process and analyse large volumes of data at high speeds, Grace can assist nursing professionals by offering real time data, patient monitoring, and attending to administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on direct patient care.

During their keynote speech, Inman explained that Grace’s head alone contains over 4,000 motors, enabling her to express emotions.

Elaborating on this, Grace said she utilises advanced emotion recognition to grasp a patient’s feelings, discerning cues from facial expressions and tone of voice, thus enabling her to respond empathically.

WCIT | IDECS 2023 is ongoing at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) until tomorrow (Oct 6).

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit WCIT | IDECS exhibitions can scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post and carried on its website.