1,209 to receive state awards in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): A total of 1,209 people will receive state awards in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s official 70th birthday today.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani is one of the two recipients of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), Sabah’s highest honour.

The other recipient of the SPDK, which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima” is educationist-cum-developer Datuk Tang Yong Chew.

Meanwhile, a total of 88 people have been conferred the second highest award, the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK), which carries the title “Datuk”.

Among them are Sabah General Operations Force (GOF) Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rani Alias, Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd, Adzmir Abdul Rahman, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, ESSCom commander Victor Sanjos, former Tawau Municipal Council President Alijus Sipil, Pensiangan member of parliament Arthur Joseph Kurup, Sabah state Health director Dr Asits Sanna, political secretary to the Chief Minister, Ceasar Mandela Malakun, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, veteran singer Frencis Landong, Tandek assemblyman Hendrus Anding, Karamunting assemblyman Hiew Vun Zin, former Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar, Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone Kurum, Utusan Borneo chief editor Lichong Angkui, Tawau MP Lo Su Fui, Sungai Manila assemblyman Mokran Ingkat and Sepanggar MP Mustapha Sakmud.

Others are Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, State Education Director Raisin Saidin, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Raj Munni Sabu, Sabah Law Society President Roger Chin Ken Fong, Zara Boutique Hotel owner Goh Giok Yee and SME Sabah deputy president Datuk Tan Kai Teck.

There are 118 recipients of the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK) and 228 recipients of the Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK).

There are also 310 recipients of the Bintang Kinabalu (BK) and 282 recipients of the Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK).

A total of 174 people will be receiving the Commendable Service Award.

The Justice of Peace (JP) title is awarded to Datuk Awang Shahminan Sahari, Datuk Chee Chi Nyen, Datuk Chu Chun Tau, Mohamed Nazim Maduarin, Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Datuk Osman Jamal, Suzeianah Saulkmen and Teong Bert Deen.