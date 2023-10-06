31 liquid vape bottles believed to contain drugs seized in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Oct 6): Police confiscated 31 liquid vape bottles believed to contain liquid drugs in several raids here on Tuesday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said four men, aged 22 to 31, were detained following the raids at two houses in Penampang on Oct 3 and Oct 4.

“The first arrest was made by the Penampang police narcotic division at an unnumbered house in Penampang around 10pm.

“During the raid, police found a liquid vape bottle that contained a type of drug.

“Upon questioning, the suspect then led police to a house also in Penampang, that was occupied by two men.

“Search of the house found four liquid bottles containing a type of drug.

“The second raid then led police to a house at Kampung Dumpil in Penampang where police found 26 liquid vape bottles containing suspicious liquid that was believed to be a type of drug,” he said at a statement on Friday.

Sammy said all the 31 vape bottles, with a street value of RM5,600, were confiscated for further investigation.

Preliminary urine test of the suspects also came back positive of ganja, said Sammy, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, a local man was detained for drug trafficking in Penampang.

Sammy said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested in Penampang around midnight on Oct 1.

Inspection on the suspect found a plastic packet that contained three Eramin 5 pills weighing at 0.74 gram, two plastic packets containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu and weighing at 50.53 grams, and other items believed used to packet the drugs for distribution.

Sammy said investigation revealed the street price of the seized drugs was around RM10,200.

The suspect, who is positive of drug abuse and has nine criminal records, has been remanded for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.