38 including S’wak Premier receive prestigious Witsa awards

KUCHING (Oct 6): The World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (Witsa) has unveiled 38 awardees from four different continents for the 2023 Witsa Global Innovation and Tech Excellence Awards.

Witsa chairman Dr Sean Seah announced this at a press conference at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, emphasising the uniqueness of these awards in recognising individuals and organisations that understand the roots of innovation.

The awards were presented during the 27th World Congress on Information Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023, which ran on Oct 4-6.

Nominations were submitted by industry leaders, national and regional technology industry associations affiliated with Witsa.

“I want to express our gratitude to the esteemed panel of independent judges and industry leaders who dedicated countless hours to ensure the best innovations shine.

“These awards serve as a testament to our collective belief that when technology is used correctly, it can enhance humanity, foster economic growth, drive social inclusivity, and promote environmental sustainability,” said Dr Seah.

Among the notable recipients of the awards were the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) from the United States with the Chairman’s Award. They were recognised for their initiatives and roles in enhancing cybersecurity for the Internet of Things (IoT) in both public and private sectors.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad received the Digital Transformation of The Year Award for the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through their Virtual Credit Card initiative.

IBM Malaysia managing director Catherine Lian was honored with the Women in Tech Award for the private sector and NGOs. Her achievement represents the commitment to increasing gender diversity in the technology field.

The Witsa MVP Award was presented to the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) in recognition of its efforts in advancing Sarawak’s digital economy through technology and innovation.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received the highest Witsa honor – the Eminent Person Award – for his instrumental role in transforming Sarawak into a digital economy through technology and innovation.

Witsa, a consortium of the information and communications technology (ICT) industry associations from over 80 countries, continues to play a vital role in promoting excellence in the information and communication technology sector.