7-door longhouse in Bintangor destroyed in afternoon fire

BINTANGOR (Oct 6): A seven-door Rumah James Brandah longhouse in Muara Bunut here was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said its operations centre received a distress call on the fire at 3.33pm.

A team of six firefighters from the Bintangor station, led by senior fire officer II Kilok Lampas, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Also assisting the Bintangor team were six personnel from the Sarikei station led by senior fire officer II Affian Sahmat.

“The fire involved a seven-door longhouse of a non-permanent structure, which was 100 per cent destroyed.

“Meanwhile, the adjacent block which is 5 meters away was successfully saved after the fire department made a fire break,” said the statement.

The fire was successfully put under control at 4.26pm.

The cause of the fire and total damages have yet to be ascertained.