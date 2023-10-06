Airasia Academy looking for gig workers to enlist in its Bina Kerjaya platform

KUCHING (Oct 6): Airasia Academy is searching for gig workers to enlist in its Bina Kerjaya platform.

Capital A (Investment and Ventures) president cum Airasia CEO Aireen Omar said it is an opportunity for gig workers, freelancers and the self-employed community to advance their career and upgrade their skills.

“Our fully funded training is aimed to empower your growth with in-demand marketing, tech and soft skills,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

She said the academy aimed to target up to 4,000 participants throughout Malaysia but added as they had just started the programme, that target is a long way to go.

She noted that Sarawak is still relatively untapped in this context despite the government’s glaring push for digital economy.

However, she hoped with the help from the media, relevant ministries and agencies, many Sarawakians would soon be aware of the platform.

She said the academy would hold roadshows at least once a month and participate in the coming SCaT Fair 2023 to boost public awareness.

There have been requests, she added, from a community in Mukah and youth groups in Sarawak for talks and useful information.

Those eligible to take part in the Bina Kerjaya platform or programme are holders of SPM and below, aged between 16 and 40, working in the informal sector such as food rider, entrepreneur or freelancer and yet to contribute to Social Security Organisation (Sosco), she explained.

Benefits of Bina Kerjaya programme include participation allowance of up to RM900, training completion certificate and food will be provided throughout the training classes.

Courses offered would be the five-day Digital Marketing and Sales Excellence Programme.

The Digital Marketing overview includes soft skills encompassing knowledge, attitude, skills and habit, effective customer service, ‘Sell Like A Pro’ telesales skills, Google workspace productivity tools and first aid.

The other is a 10-day Tech Bootcamp where participants can get to choose Digital Marketing, Software Engineering, Data Analytics, Cloud Infrastructure, and/or Cybersecurity course.

The registration process would require trainees or participants to fill up forms by clicking on https://airasiaacademy.com/program-bina-kerjaya? utm_source=sm&utm_medium=ig_fb&utm_campaign=scholarship&utm_id=cl&utm_content=perkeso-my-future-jobs&fbclid=PAAaZEUizJMLLl05BPghDJ3p6Cz5plhFX55fn2b5iI-CmC0CIaD-fJJGdJ1P0 to fill up personal details and get useful information.

Approval letters from Socso will be forwarded to successful participants who have registered.

Aireen further said Airasia Academy’s mission is to train the Asean workforce to be ready for careers of the future that are being shaped by the impact of digital technology.

“We aim to deliver affordable, quality education for everyone, providing job-ready skills via hundreds of high-quality in-demand courses curated by industry experts, top universities locally and globally,” she said.

She reiterated that Airasia Academy, the edutech platform of Capital A, has expressed its commitment to support and uplift the gig economy by empowering gig workers with edutech designed to enhance their skills, employability and income potential.

The gig economy, characterised by freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers, has become an integral part of today’s workforce landscape.

Gig workers, while enjoying flexibility, often face challenges in accessing quality education and skills development opportunities.

Airasia Academy is determined to bridge this gap by leveraging on the Bina Kerjaya Programme — an edutech initiative in collaboration with Socso and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED) designed to uplift gig workers, freelancers and the self-employed community, said Aireen.

“This funded training programme aims to empower individuals by enhancing their skills in marketing, technology and soft skills, ultimately increasing their marketability in the workforce,” she said.

This commitment aligns with Airasia Academy’s broader mission of fostering a dynamic and resilient workforce in the face of rapidly evolving job markets alongside Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, especially Deputy Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, for their unwavering support in getting as many Sarawakian youths as possible to participate in the Bina Kerjaya Programme.

“The gig economy is reshaping the way people work, and we want to ensure that gig workers have every opportunity to thrive in this new landscape. Through edutech empowerment, we are paving the way for gig workers to succeed, grow and remain competitive,” she said.

“We would like to encourage all eligible gig workers, home-based business owners and freelancers to sign up for the Bina Kerjaya Programme. Our team in Sarawak will be visiting small towns and villages to spread the word around to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from this programme,” she added.

She said the academy initially started off by the need to retrain or upskill their own staff before they moved on to provide the same programme to ministries and unemployed graduates and now gig workers as Airasia believe they need to be inclusive and that learning should not only be free but also life-long.

Among the success stories are about one baggage handler who has now become data analyst to ensure that baggages are handled more efficiently, and about a receptionist who initially earned RM2,000 per month and is now earning RM6,000 per month for being tech-savvy, she said.

Aireen was accompanied by Airasia head of Sarawak Affairs Hamdan Mohammad and Business Development and Placement assistant manager Jordan Anthony.