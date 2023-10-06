Awg Tengah: Sarawak aims to become SEA hub for specialised workforce

KUCHING (Oct 6): Sarawak wants to be the Southeast Asia’s (SEA) gateway where global players would come and look for specialised workforce, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Sarawak remains among one of the most popular investment destinations in Malaysia given its competitive advantages and abundance of natural resources.

“The investors are confident in our government’s administration, which practices business- and investment-friendly policies.

“In addition, Sarawak is strategically located and offers many comparative advantages for businesses to grow and prosper such as availability of green renewable energy, a pool of talented workforce who are trainable and mobile, opportunities in new sectors including hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage, sustainable aviation fuel from microalgae, among other things,” he said at the closing ceremony for the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the Sixth International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Elaborating, Awang Tengah said many initiatives meant to enrich workforce skills and knowledge had kicked off, adding that this would contribute significantly to employment opportunities and economic activities in Sarawak in its drive to become a regional hub in innovation and technology-driven digital economy.

“Sarawak has spring-boarded several initiatives including substantial investments in advanced digital infrastructure, the cultivation of a thriving start-up ecosystem, as well as proactive re-skilling and enrichment for our workforce.

“As we move forward towards our Sarawak 2030 aspiration, talents and skills will play a significant role in our development and progress.

“We fully believe that inclusivity is a fundamental prerequisite for Sarawak to successfully shift from a traditional commodities-based economy to a sustainable technology-based economy,” he added.

Awang Tengah also said the just-concluded WCIT | IDECS 2023 had facilitated the sharing of ideas and knowledge meant to significantly shape Sarawak’s journey of becoming a digital economic powerhouse.