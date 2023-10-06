Bernas rebuts plastic rice allegations

SHAH ALAM (Oct 6): Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has denied allegations of the presence of plastic rice in its products that have been circulating on social media.

In a statement today, Bernas assured that the imported rice supplied by the company is genuine and safe for consumption.

“Bernas always ensures a high level of compliance with standards and strict quality monitoring at every stage of the procurement of both imported and local rice supplies.

“All types of imported rice brought into the country must follow strict requirements and a thorough inspection process, starting from the source country until it reaches our country,” read the statement.

It clarified that the rice supplies imported into the country also come with closely monitored certification for quality and rice specifications set by the government to prevent any form of tampering.

Bernas also advised the public not to believe in fake news spread by irresponsible parties.

“If the public has any inquiries or encounters suspicious elements related to Bernas rice products they have purchased, please send official complaints to [email protected],” it said, adding that the company would not hesitate to take action against any party spreading baseless allegations to tarnish its image. – Bernama