Borneo Opera Festival: S’wakian Jeanne-Marie Druce among world-class line-up

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Borneo Opera Festival from Oct 12-15 is a daring step towards putting Sarawak on the map as a hub for opera music in the Southeast Asian region, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the festival aims to bring together aspiring and established opera singers from the region.

“Participants will have the unique opportunity to compete in the vocal competition, receive expert training and guidance through the masterclass, and unveil their extraordinary talents during the opera festival.

“This serves as a springboard for singers in the region, offering them invaluable experience, exposure, and international recognition within the opera scene,” he told a press conference to announce the festival, here yesterday.

Event organiser Pauline Peck of Borneo Season Opera II Palcoscenico PLT, said their mission through Borneo Opera Festival is to make Sarawak “the ultimate hub for classical music in Asia and beyond.”

“We are dedicated to elevating opera and opera productions, instrumentals, orchestras, and choir in the region – propelling Sarawak onto the global stage.

“Borneo Season Opera II Palcoscenico PLT is fully dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for all audience members to inspire a new generation of vocalists and music enthusiasts, thereby contributing to the growth and development of the music industry in Sarawak, Borneo, Southeast Asia, and beyond,” she added.

The Borneo Opera Festival 2023 will bring world-class talents to Kuching, promising to mesmerise audiences with its world of grandeur, artistic brilliance and bel canto.

Maestro Alfio Grasso, the Italian baritone who conquered the world of opera, is set to headline the festival, along with Sarawak’s own opera singing prodigy Jeanne-Marie Druce.

The festival line-up includes Romanian artiste Ioan Vrasmas, award-winning opera director from Egypt Abdallah Saad, Spanish soprano Beatriz Sylvan, and violinist Bogdan Alexandru Costache.

Other world-renowned performers include Italian conductor Silvano Frontalini, Italian tenor Domenico Menini and Hungarian pianist Gabriella Gyoker.

For more information or to purchase festival tickets, visit www.borneooperafestival.com.