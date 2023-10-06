BYD Auto opens first mall-concept showroom at CityONE Megamall

KUCHING (Oct 6): BYD Auto, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, officially launched its first new mall-concept showroom in East Malaysia here yesterday.

The opening of the showroom which is located at the CityONE Megamall was a collaboration between BYD, Sime Darby Motors and local dealership Regas EV Auto Sdn Bhd.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the ceremony.

In his speech, Dr Sim commented that the launch of the showroom is a testament to the commitment of BYD to shape a sustainable and interconnected future for Sarawak’s urban spaces.

“The showroom not only showcases BYD’s impressive range of electric vehicles but also symbolises BYD’s dedication to reimagining the urban landscape.

“We recognise that this initiative aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to foster a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society,” he said.

Regas EV Auto Sdn Bhd chairman David Tay said that they were honoured to have opened the first BYD showroom in East Malaysia.

He believes that the people in Kuching will be excited to have easy access to experience electric vehicles with the opening of the showroom as it offers shoppers a unique experience, catering to their needs through an immersive retail display.

“Spanning 3,000 square feet, the showroom located on the ground floor of the shopping mall will also operate as a 1S centre showcasing the latest models in the market, ready for shoppers to conveniently experience BYD.

“To support customers with after-sales service and maintenance, the BYD service centre is conveniently located across the street along Jalan Tun Jugah, equipped with two service bays,” said Tay.

BYD Malaysia managing director Eagle Zhao who also attended the ceremony said with the opening of their first showroom in East Malaysia, BYD gets closer to achieving their goal to make their products and technology easily accessible to all.

Through BYD’s industry-leading technology in electric vehicles (EVs), Zhao said BYD aims to redefine transportation in the East Malaysia region, reducing emissions and advancing sustainability.

“We thus look forward to more people in East Malaysia experiencing BYD EVs,” added Zhao.

Sime Darby Beyond Auto head of sales distribution Calvin Sze Tho, on the other hand, said his company also firmly believes that accessibility to the EV experience is equally crucial as they venture into new markets.

Hence, according to Sze, Sime Darby Beyond Auto is excited about the launch of the new showroom and its significance for the people of East Malaysia.

“We invite everyone to explore this innovative mall-concept showroom, which we believe offers a unique and immersive retail experience,” said Sze.

To date, BYD has 12 showrooms across Malaysia and the BYD CityONE Megamall, Kuching, is the third BYD mall-concept showroom opened this year.

Meanwhile, the BYD models of BYD ATTO 3 and BYD DOLPHIN are now available for experiencing at the newly launched showroom and both models feature BYD’s industry leading Blade Battery technology and provide remarkable range, unrivalled safety features and peak performance.

The showroom opens daily from 10am to 10pm and the showroom can be contacted via 016-8611858.

The BYD service centre on the other hand is open 8.30am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays while on Saturdays it opens from 8.30am to 12pm.

The service centre can be contacted on 016-5500858.

For more information, visit http://byd.simedarbymotors.my/ or follow

www.facebook.com/BYDCarsMalaysia or www.instagram.com/bydcarsmalaysia/ while for enquiries, one can contact the customer care number at 1300-38-1888.