Car crashes into coffeeshop in Kota Samarahan, no casualties

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
A photo showing the car inside the coffeeshop.

KUCHING (Oct 6): A woman driver had a lucky escape after the car she was driving accidentally went forward and crashed into a coffeeshop.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the coffeeshop when the incident happened at Bandar Riyal in Kota Samarahan around 3pm today.

According to witnesses, the car was parked right in front of the premises when the driver was believed to have accidentally engaged the car gear on drive instead of reverse.

Luckily, no one inside the premises were hurt from the incident.

The police have been contacted for more information.

