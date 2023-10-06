Tourist from China drowns while snorkeling in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Oct 6): A tourist from China drowned while snorkeling at a resort at Pulau Bum-Bum here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Semporna fire and rescue station at 8.27am.

A search and rescue operation was carried out to locate the 25-year-old man who was on holiday at the resort.

Fire and rescue personnel found the victim a couple of meters from where he was reported missing at 10.28am.

His body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 10.50am.