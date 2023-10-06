Deputy Premier calls on Putrajaya to increase funds for affordable housing in S’wak

BINTULU (Oct 6): Sarawak needs more funds from the Federal Government to build affordable houses, especially in Bintulu, due to the increase in rural to urban migration, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“A house is the basic need of every family, thus becoming an urgent need for the people of this state following the migration of many people from the rural areas to the cities,” he said at a ceremony to handover keys to Rumah Sri Pertiwi houses at Taman Sri Indah Phase 1 in Kidurong.

Dr Sim, who is also the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said the responsibility to provide affordable housing to the people does not only fall on the state government but also the Federal Government.

Even so, he said the Sarawak Government has played an effective role in meeting the needs of the people for housing.

“With the collaboration of the Sarawak Government through the Bintulu Development Authority and Johabaru Realty, a total of 107 units of Rumah Sri Pertiwi have been completed this year in Bintulu and 399 more will continue to be built until 2025,” he said referring to the new houses here.

He said, there is a long waiting list for the houses and the state would do whatever it takes to meet the demand.

He pointed out that Rumah Sri Pertiwi, which cost RM265,000 and below a unit, was built for the B40 and M40 groups. The project was launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2020.

Taman Sri Indah will be developed in five phases and will include the government’s Spektra and Putra programme houses.

Also present at the function were Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) Deputy Chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Bintulu Division Resident Nyurak Keti, Johabaru Reality Sdn Bhd Managing Director William Ting, community leaders and tribal leaders.