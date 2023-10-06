Dr Annuar: Volunteers sought to help improve students’ English through reading

SIBU (Oct 6): The Magic Litera programme will not only be able to help students improve their command of English but also be a platform to get more people to get involved in volunteerism, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Speaking at the launch of the programme here yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said attracting more people, especially Sibu youth, to volunteer for the programme will ensure it can continue to be held.

“We need more volunteers for this programme. They don’t have to volunteer every day; once a week is good enough to help encourage our students to have an interest in reading English-language books,” he said.

The pilot programme, where volunteers guide students to read in English, is a collaboration between Kamek Reader, Yayasan Farley and Dr Annuar’s Nangka Service Centre.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said he is working to expand the programme into a permanent fixture for his constituency.

“I know that today’s programme is just the start. If the impact on the students is good, and there is support from the teachers and parents, I’m sure we can expand the programme,” he said.

He noted that Sarawak is the only state in Malaysia to teach Science and Mathematics in English, in its aim to become a ‘global champion’.

“For us to excel and become a global champion, there is no other way but to be proficient in English,” he added.

Among those present at the launch was Cr Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari.