Driver crashes car into kerb in front of Kuching church

KUCHING (Oct 6): A driver in his early 30s crashed his vehicle into a kerb in front of St Joseph’s Cathedral’s entrance around 7am today.

According to sources, the victim appeared to have lost consciousness right after the accident.

Members of the public at the scene called for an ambulance.

When paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital arrived shortly after, the victim appeared to have regained consciousness.

He was then given a medical examination at the scene.

The vehicle was later towed to safety.

As of press time, it was unclear if the victim had lodged a police report or otherwise.