Electrifying experience for music enthusiasts on first day of Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023

KUCHING (Oct 6): Music enthusiasts and festival goers from near and far are all geared up for an electrifying experience as the inaugural Borneo Sonic Music Festival 2023 set to take the centre stage of Sarawak Stadium here tonight.

With headlining acts that include the rapper of a K-Pop group 2NE1, Lee Chae-rin or famously known as CL, and one of Girls’ Generation’s lass Hyo, the festival has already garnered attention as a must-attend event for music aficionados of all tastes.

The festival started off with Kuching-born rapper, Yung Kai, who served the watchers with a mix of English and Mandarin rap hits.

Yung Kai’s performance is followed by other Kuching rappers Guccimith and Zhe Kamil, with one of their songs called ‘No Games’.

Their act was followed by mellow-voiced Sabahan, Andi Bernadee, with his popular hits, ‘Satu Peluang’ and ‘Donde’, leaving the boys and girls screaming their hearts out. He also serenaded the crowd with an unreleased song.

The first of the two-day festival also featured Malaysian top singer-actress Ning Baizura with her song Awan Yang Terpilu, serenading the audience.

Those fortunate to attend were also treated to an auditory feast by an American rapper and hype master Fatman Scoop

The night continued with a performance by a Taiwanese-German mixed-race rapper, Majin.

This two-day festival is set to become a cultural phenomenon, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe.