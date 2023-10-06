Excavator catches fire while constructing farm terrace in Bintangor

BINTANGOR (Oct 6): An excavator operator faced an anxious moment when the machine he was operating caught fire in the midst of constructing a terrace for an agricultural farm here on Thursday.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Nicholas Belulin said the station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2.36pm.

“The incident took place in a resident’s farm near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Wak Pakan, which is 52 kilometres from the station.

“When the fire brigade arrived at the location, the fire that broke out in the excavator engine was successfully extinguished by the operator using a portable fire extinguisher.

“The fire brigade also carried out an inspection to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and installed ropes for further investigation,” he told reporters today.

Nicholas added that the total loss and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

“No untoward incidents were reported as a result of the incident,” he said.