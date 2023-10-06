Fatimah: KBCT to drastically improve breast cancer diagnostic

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT), a new method in breast cancer diagnostic, will drastically improve the way clinicians visualise and evaluate breast tissue while improving the patient exam experience, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said KBCT is a revolutionary 3D breast imaging device that produces real 3D images of the breast and provides exceptional spatial resolution.

“No painful compression in a rapid seven-second exposure at radiation levels in the range of diagnostic mammograms.

“There are women that avoid mammograms or have intense fears going in because they are afraid of the test results, fearing that they may find out they have cancer,” she said during the launching of the KBCT at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), here Wednesday.

She also officiated the Breast Cancer Awareness charity sale which is ongoing until today (Oct 6) at the Day Care Courtyard of SGH, in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“With this new method in breast cancer diagnostic, we hope the days where womenfolk have prejudices and common fear of mammograms will be over,” she added.

On Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is celebrated worldwide in October, Fatimah said the fight against breast cancer is still going strong as evidenced by new emerging technologies in screening and diagnosing, as well as improvement in treatment.

“Despite all these, the awareness and knowledge regarding the disease still need to be reinforced.

“Numerous activities held in October are done to remind people again of breast cancer’s significance in society,” she said, while stressing that breast cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed in women.

Fatimah said according to the latest census by SGH’s Radiotherapy and Oncology Department, 469 breast cancer cases were reported in 2022 compared to 360 in 2019.

“Though the numbers have increased, it proves that many people are reaching out and willing to get treatment for the disease, unlike before.

“This portrays the importance of raising awareness on the disease and screening, and hopefully there will be more women coming with early-stage cancer rather than locally advanced or advanced stage,” she said.

Among others present at the ceremony were SGH deputy director Dr Hayati Jaafar, and Breast and Endocrine Surgery consultant Dr Adibah Ali.