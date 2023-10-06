Firefighters battle bushfire at Miri golf course

MIRI (Oct 6): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire at a golf course in Pulau Melayu here last night.

In a statement today, the Lutong fire station said it received a distress call on the fire at 8.13pm.

A team of five personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 8.23pm, the operation commander reported that there was a bush fire, which had destroyed an area of about 1ha.

“After doing size-up, the team used fire retardant to put out the flames,” said the statement.

Firefighters completed their operation at 8.53pm.