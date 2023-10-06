Group calls on Sabahans to give local underground music scene a chance

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): The public should open their hearts and give the local underground music scene a chance rather than judge a book by its cover.

Markaz69 – a local octet which has been supplying music lovers with its infectious blend of traditional, reggae, punk and ska music – truly believes so.

“The public and the media often look at the local underground scene sideways, maybe due to the unusual clothing some of the fans wear and the type of music that they listen to. The stigma is still there.

“In actuality, the community have healthy interactions and are very welcoming overall. You could have an intimidating-looking person with a powdered face but at the back of the show, they are playing Candy Crush.

“Another thing about the local underground scene is that it is inclusive, comprising various walks of life, including police officers, lecturers, lawyers and pilots. Give the scene a chance and take a look for yourself,” they said.

Markaz69 told The Borneo Post this after performing as a supporting act at the Bayu Sonic Blast music festival at Suria Sabah shopping mall here on September 30.

The group were among ten local bands to put on a show during the two-day event which was sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and organised by Persatuan Penggiat Seni Industri Kreatif Kota Kinabalu (BAYU) in collaboration with the Sabah Youth Council.

Fans from Sabah, Brunei, Sarawak and the Peninsular had crowded the venue to enjoy tunes of various genres including indie, ska, rock and metal.

Headlining the event were BlackFire, A.C.A.B. and Margasatwa from Kuala Lumpur as well as United Kids of Oi from Sarawak, with other local supporting acts Makhluk, Magnum 45, The Barroom Heroes, Measmata and Suistereo.

Markaz69 lauded the government-funded event as it not only provided a platform for local musicians to showcase their talents but also allowed them the opportunity to create useful connections and strengthen relationships.

They said these events are fitting for the youth as they prevent them from getting mixed up in unhealthy activities such as illegal street racing, instead they are able to appreciate or hone their musical skills.

“Hence, we hope that more such events can be implemented and given full support as they can tighten the relationship between the youth and such associations. They can also boost the state’s tourism as we have fans from other countries such as Germany, Brunei and the United States coming here to attend these concerts or festivals.

“We are also hoping for funding for these events to be increased so that we can have bigger venues. The ones we currently have such as in Lido, Foh Sang and Inanam are lacking. There is also the issue of obtaining permits from the City Hall. To obtain a permit for local bands is already a struggle, let alone international ones.

Management is a big hurdle in this regard.

“More funding from the government and related parties would also mean that we will be able to bring in more musical acts, including international artists. Look at Indonesia – they are able to bring big performers every year despite our currency being higher than theirs. Even Kuching, Sarawak was able to bring American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus,” they said.

Markaz69 was formed in 2015 by a group of like-minded music enthusiasts from various parts of Sabah including Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Tawau.

Their lineup, which has undergone three shake-ups since, currently consist of eight members, with three original members remaining.

Their vocalist, Chici, 35, is a part-time graphic designer, while guitarist Bidi, 36, is an administrator in the Ministry of Health.

Drummer Yan Z, 36, is a full-time chef at a Korean restaurant here, while bassist Reena, 32, is a back-end programmer at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

Trombonist Sukman, 34, is a barber in the city here, while vocalist/guitarist Bon, 31, works at the State Government Printing Department.

Saxophonist Wan-g, 29, and drummer Yui, 30, are both full-time musicians.

Their music – a mix of traditional, jazz, ska and reggae with a dash of punk – could be described as funky, sweet and unpredictable.

“Most of our songs such as Skalala, Dia dan Bulan and Ternyata Indah are about love and friendship. We even have a Hari Raya song,” they said.

The name Markaz69 is derived from two things, one of them being a popular hangout for underground music folks in Asia City here.

“We would always hang out at a place dubbed ‘markas’. If you mention the name to those familiar with the underground scene here, they will surely know. As for the number 69, it represents the ups and downs of life,” they explained.

The band’s first gig was at Karamunsing shopping complex here, and they have since performed in Malaysia with various local and international acts such as Type X (Indonesia), Haymaker (Czech Republic) and Total Chaos (United Kingdom).

Among the festivals that they have taken part in include Gegar Keningau, Jom Heboh, Musicorum Unity and Sabah Oi! Fest, and they have also been featured on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sabah.

Equipped with eight years of experience, the band is currently working on their debut album while preparing to open for Malaysian band Plague of Happiness’ tour on November 17 in Sandakan.

Markaz69 can be found on their Instagram page at Markaz69 Sabah, Facebook and TikTok at Markaz69 and YouTube at Markaz69 Skamabuk.