Initiate more CSR programmes in rural S’wak, Uggah urges corporate bodies

BETONG (Oct 6): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is calling upon corporate bodies to initiate more of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes in the rural areas of Sarawak.

He suggested that they could focus on two main areas which are health care and education.

He was speaking during the handing over of basic medical and non-medical equipment for the Nanga Mujau health clinic in Spak at Rumah Isup Iba here today.

The donation is a collaboration between Petronas, Sabati (Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak) and the Health Department, consisting of 22 pieces of equipment worth RM50,000.

Sabati, which had chipped in cash, also helped to identify the clinics here needing such help.

The Nanga Mujau clinic is one of the 26 clinics in the rural areas of the state chosen for the programme, for which a budget of RM1.3 million had been set aside.

Uggah commended Petronas for the programme which he described as very meaningful.

“I hope this will not be the first and the last of it by Petronas. Please continue to help us in upgrading the quality of life for the rural folks,” he said.

“To the rural folks I hope they will look after their health. When you remain healthy, you can still work in your farms,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, singled out the dental health care programme as one area corporate bodies and organisations could look at for their CSR programme.

Earlier in his speech, Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said Petronas had agreed to extend such CSR programme to seven other longhouses in the division.

On the Nanga Mujau Clinic, he said it is frequented by folks from about 20 longhouses in the area.

With a road link to Ulu Skrang, it is also serving folks from that area as well, he added.

Petronas general manager for Sarawak, Zulaihi Mohd Mantali, in his speech assured that it would continue to assist in educational programmes in the state which it had done since 1975.

“Even if the price of oil drops in the market, we will not reduce our financial aid,” he said.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Petronas LNG managing director Laga Jenggi, Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, and Gerald’s wife Datin Rosemarie Wong (representing Sabati) were among those present.