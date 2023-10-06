Jepak by-election: GPS women’s election machinery tasked with tracking new registered voters

BINTULU (Oct 6): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) women’s election machinery will also be entrusted with tracking new registered voters, especially those staying outside the Jepak constituency, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She pointed out that based on past experience the voters are not only living in Jepak but also outside the Jepak constituency.

“We are taking our responsibility as the party’s election machinery to trace these registered voters,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) women chief during a press conference after chairing the PBB Wanita supreme council (MTW) meeting in Bintulu yesterday.

She said tracking these registered voters is very important because based on Election Commission’s latest data, the number of registered voters in Jepak constituency is 22,804, four times more than in the last state election in 2021.

Fatimah said the increase was mainly due to registration of those aged 18 as voters and included those who had not participated in the previous elections.

“We want to ensure that these new voters, who have never voted before but will be voting for the first time, know where their polling stations are and what time they should vote based on the schedule provided by the EC,” she said.

Fatimah said the GPS women’s election machinery is ready for the Jepak by-election, in the spirit of solidarity, not only by involving its PBB machinery in Jepak but also GPS components from inside and outside Jepak.

She said that was why she had also invited Wanita leaders from other GPS component parties to yesterday’s meeting, including five GPS women political secretaries as well as women’s committees from Kakus, Tanjong Batu, Kemena, Samalaju, Murum and Belaga.

“We are using all the resources we have among women to ensure that GPS wins the Jepak by-election with a huge majority,” added Fatimah.