MYNIC exec: Having website a fundamental necessity for businesses to thrive, stay competitive

KUCHING (Oct 6): Gone are the days when having a website was considered an optional extra.

In fact, MYNIC Berhad chief operating officer Norafizah Abd Rahman emphasised that in today’s digital landscape, it is a fundamental necessity for any business looking to thrive and stay competitive.

“Businesses need to understand that a website is a 24/7 storefront, a dynamic platform that engages customers, builds credibility, and opens doors to opportunities that extend beyond geographical boundaries,” she said, stressing the pivotal role of websites in modern business strategies.

Norafizah as speaking during a sharing session ‘Empowering MSMEs Through Digitalisation’ at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Technology and Innovation and International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS) 2023 here today.

The session was moderated by The Learning Curve co-founder Kenneth Chai.

Highlighting the indispensable nature of websites for contemporary businesses, Norafizah reinforced the idea that having a website is not merely a luxury but an essential component of successful business operations.

She positioned websites as strategic assets, essential for brand establishment and growth.

“Investing in a website is an investment in the future success of your business. It’s a tool that not only adapts to the current digital landscape but propels businesses forward in an ever-evolving market,” she said.

The session further delved into the transformative power of websites with the sharing from Koperasi Keluarga Sumiran Kuching Berhad managing director Sudaryo Osman.

“Our journey at Sumiran Eco Park & Resort exemplifies how having a website isn’t just about online presence; it’s a game-changer that amplifies visibility and expands global reach,” he said.

As digital landscapes continue to evolve, the consensus from industry experts is that businesses ignoring the need for a robust online presence may find themselves at a significant disadvantage.

The shift from viewing a website as a luxury to recognising it as a business necessity is a crucial mindset change that businesses need to adopt for sustained growth in today’s competitive environment.