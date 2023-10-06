Friday, October 6
No state Cabinet reshuffle, says S’wak Premier

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Abang Johari said the GPS state government is doing well.

GEDONG (Oct 6): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has dismissed any notion that there will be a state Cabinet reshuffle as it reaches its half term.

“Who told you about this? I don’t know of any issue about reshuffling (state Cabinet), no,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman replied to reporters at a press conference during a work visit in Kampung Lubok Punggor today.

Regarding the performance of the GPS state government, Abang Johari expressed confidence in its capabilities, saying that during a recent Federal Cabinet meeting, he was requested to provide insights, indicating Sarawak’s positive performance.

“Oh, (Sarawak government) doing well. That’s why during the Federal Cabinet meeting, I was being asked to brief them. If not, they won’t ask me to brief them,” he said.

Additionally, Abang Johari acknowledged the existence of rumours concerning a Federal Cabinet reshuffle, echoing recent comments made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said that he had not yet made a decision.

